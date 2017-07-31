Picnic honors hometown heroes

“This is our first time here, Courtney said, noting they liked the event.

The Lampinens were among a few hundred people enjoying the casual and relaxing atmosphere of the annual Coast Guard Festival Community Picnic held Sunday afternoon at Coast Guard Park in Ferrysburg.

Although missing the excitement of the approach of the Coast Guard helicopter, children still got to check out boats, fire trucks, military vehicles, ride ponies, get free ice cream and play games provided by Spring Lake Boy Scouts.

Entertainment included the Prevailing Winds Community Band and Sweet Justice.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, a proponent of the Great Lakes, was honored during the picnic. She was presented gifts by Ferrysburg Mayor Dan Ruiter, as well as Coast Guard Festival Director Mike Smith, Festival Board Chairman Scott Klaassen, Grand Haven Sector Field Office Commander Aaron Urbanawiz and Station Grand Haven Chief Justin Olson.