Coast Guard Festival 2017 Watch the ship parade in time lapse from the Mackinaw's view Alex Doty • Today at 6:02 PM Did you miss this year's Coast Guard Festival Parade of Ships, or want to relive it from another vantage point? Check out our time lapse video showing the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw arriving in Grand Haven on Monday afternoon: RELATED: Photo Gallery: 2017 Parade of Ships from the Mackinaw While most people get the opportunity to watch the ships arrive from the pier, boardwalk or on the water, the view from on board the ships is typically reserved for those serving in the Coast Guard, and it offers a much different perspective. RELATED: Photo Gallery: 2017 Parade of Ships from shore