Cruise-in Car Show winners announced

Here are the winners of the various competitions held during the show:

• Festival Chairmans award (Scott Klaassen) — Jim Loftis, 1961 Corvette

• Commanders Choice (Michael Smith) — Michael Sayers, 1964 MG MGB

• Mayors Choice (Geri Mcaleb) — Ron and Cathy Jacobs, 1966 Ford Thunderbird convertible

• Peoples Choice Award — Jon Vanderwiel, SS 396 Chevelle

• Kids Choice Award — Steve Baker, 1931 Ford Model A Tudor

Coasties Award — (tie) Greg Yaklin, 1957 Chevrolet Convertible, and Don Devecht, 1933 Ford Coupe.