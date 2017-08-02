City announces fireworks, parade blanket rules

The public can place sheets, caution tape, golf tees and chairs on all public property to reserve space for the Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade and fireworks show after 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4. The placement of spot markers prior to that time is prohibited, and items will be removed by city work crews.

Community Affairs Manager Char Seise said the city’s parks crews will be mowing the park grass on Thursday.

“People can’t place their blankets down there because it gets in the way of the mowing,” she said.

Also prohibited are tents, sand bags, plastic tarps, duct tape, rocks, stakes or spray paint. Plastic tarps suffocate and kill the grass, and rocks and stakes present a tripping hazard. All items violating this policy will be removed by the city.

Seise noted that many people show up before the 12:01 a.m. deadline and lay out blankets/markings and remain on site until the deadline. This is permitted, but they must remain physically on their space up until the deadline.

“If they’re planning on keeping their spot, they need to stay with their blanket,” Seise said.

Additionally, Seise noted that owners of adjacent property immediately along the parade route are considered present for purposes of this policy.

Seawall mooring policy

Boaters should be aware that all vessels moored along the seawall on Friday, Aug. 4, will need to be registered at the Grand Haven Municipal Marina and obtain an overnight mooring permit.

“The Department of Public Works will have that posted 24 hours in advance,” Seise said.

There is a $10 charge for the permit, and the fee only covers mooring and does not include electricity or access to private restroom facilities.

Officials remind boaters that rafting is limited to three vessels off the seawall. Any unregistered vessel moored along the seawall will be asked to leave.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol will clear the seawall of all boat traffic at noon Saturday, Aug. 5. No mooring will be allowed along the seawall after that time until after 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

“They have to be off of the wall for the fireworks,” Seise said. “That policy remains the same.”