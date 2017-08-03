Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Coast Guard Festival — What else would top this weekend’s list for things to do in Grand Haven? The carnival is in town every night through late Saturday. The Craft Fair is in Central Park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Waterfront Stadium tribute music includes the Toppermost Beatles at 8 p.m. Thursday ($10), Who’s Bad at 8 p.m. Friday ($10) and Face to Face at 8 p.m. Saturday ($20). On Friday, I suggest catching the Walk of Coast Guard History at noon in front of City Hall, or the National U.S. Coast Guard Memorial Service at Escanaba Park at 4 p.m. On Saturday, of course, is the big parade in downtown Grand Haven. The fireworks show finishes it off Saturday night after the Musical Fountain performance.

(2) Worship on the Waterfront — 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Jonny Diaz performs. Admission is free; a free-will offering will be taken to support the summer series.

(3) All You Can Eat Breakfasts — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the Grand Haven Elks 15 S. Third St. ($7); and 8-11 a.m. at Grand Haven Eagles, 20 N. Second St. ($8).

(4) Taste of the Great Lakes — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, Norton Shores. The park’s visitor center will play host to a celebration of local foods provided by farmers and fishermen. Admission is $10 for non-Gillette Nature Association sponsors. A silent auction will raise funds for additional program support of the GNA.

(5) Summer Night Sounds — 9-10 p.m. Saturday at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive. Bring a flashlight and join a naturalist to explore some of the sounds of nocturnal critters in the park’s woods. When darkness falls on the forest, sounds can become creepy and unfamiliar. There’s no registration required for this event.