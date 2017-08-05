Dewey Hill fireworks, lights by the numbers

With the last blast of this year’s festival set to light up the sky tonight, we’ve decided to share some fast facts provided by Coast Guard Festival fireworks chairman Roger Jonas about the the show and LED light display that shines above Dewey Hill:

8 — The height, in feet, of the letters on Dewey Hill. A work party attached the pixels to the letters before they were placed on Dewey Hill by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

17 — The number of letters on top of Dewey Hill, consisting of 1,867 pixels. The letters were wired together and the five controllers installed by Brad Boyink. According to Jonas, Boyink also did the programming to achieve the color and pattern changes, and the letters are timed to be lit from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

18.5 — The number of minutes that Saturday's Fireworks Extravaganza will last. The show starts at 10 p.m. The Musical Fountain program and announcements will play for 12 minutes, with the fireworks launching immediately afterward.

23 — The number of years the Coast Guard Festival has worked with its fireworks provider, Pyrotecnico, out of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

6,000 — The number of individual firework shots that take place during the course of the show, 2,000 of which are shot off during the 30-second grand finale. Fireworks are launched from the beach, the fountain level and off the river.

15 — The number of years in a row that Jonas has been chairman of the festival’s fireworks show.

“The show is choreographed to music that is assembled by Ryan Strayhorn and myself,” Jonas said. “The fireworks are then choreographed to the music by Matt Wood of Naples, Florida, who does nearly 100 shows per year. Matt will also be in attendance for the show Saturday night and will sit with me in the grandstands.”