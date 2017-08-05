GHDPS offers maps, tips for post-fireworks traffic

Thousands of people and vehicles will attend. It takes 1-2 hours to safely direct and move all vehicles out of the downtown area, according to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.

“Please plan on delays and exercise patience,” Hawke said.

Those heading north to Spring Lake or Muskegon should exit the downtown via Jackson Street.

Traffic heading to Grand Haven’s east side should use Washington Avenue.

Franklin Avenue will be a one-way heading east and is encouraged for those heading south. Sheldon Road to Lakeshore Drive is another option.

Several streets that normally allow access to, or cross U.S. 31, will be closed to traffic. Those streets include, but are not limited to: Elliott, Fulton, Seventh, Pennoyer, Taylor, Waverly, Park and Robbins Road.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety also offers the following tips and reminders for a fun and safe Coast Guard Festival Saturday:

— Many special traffic and parking orders have been issued. All information is posted on the department’s Facebook page. When parking, pay close attention to temporary signs.

— Arrive early to locate parking.

— Consider using the Harbor Transit Park and Ride located at Harbor Island for transportation to the fireworks. Parking on Harbor Island is by a donation to Love in Action.

— Alcohol is not allowed at the state park or City Beach.

— Consumer fireworks are not allowed on public or private property.

Public information will be posted and/or broadcasted on the following platforms:

— Facebook (Grand Haven Department of Public Safety)

— NIXLE messaging service: www.nixle.com (sign up for City of Grand Haven)

— Twitter: @GrandHavenDPS

— WAWL-FM (103.5) (live broadcast if an emergency occurs)

— Musical Fountain public address system (emergency messaging for downtown area)

— City of Grand Haven warning sirens (activated for a tornado warning, sustained 70 mph winds, or hazardous materials incident)

— Local and regional news outlets