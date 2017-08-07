A grand finale

With colorful floats and entertainment provided by marching bands, local businesses and military personal, the parade kept viewers amused throughout. Children along the rout scrambled for candy and other goodies distributed by parade participans.

Cole Johnson, 13, and his siblings, Reese, 9, and Parker, 5, were in Grand Haven from Chicago. The siblings said they had attended the festival years ago, but said they hadn’t remembered all of it and were excited to be present this year.

They noted their favorite part would be getting candy during the parade, but were mostly looking forward to the fireworks that followed that evening.

Along Third Street sat Gaylord natives, Bethany Johnson, 10, Chelsea, 11, and Christopher, 6, with their parents. They explained it was their first time in Grand Haven and attending the festival. Bethany said she wants to be in the Coast Guard when she gets older and that is what attracted their family to the event.

“I’m most excited for the candy and to see the (Coast Guard) captains,” she added.