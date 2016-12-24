Christmas traditions: Where do they come from?

ON CHRISTMAS DAY

Christmas pickle

The tradition starts with an ornament in the design of a pickle. The "game" goes that the first child to find the pickle on the tree on Christmas morning will receive an extra gift.

The Christmas pickle is thought by many to originate in Germany. However, this belief has been largely debunked, and the tradition is now believed to have been started in America in the late 1800s. The F.W. Woolworth Company began importing glass Christmas tree decorations in the 1890s from Germany and France. Some of these decorations were in the shapes of vegetables, and many believe this tradition was begun as a marketing campaign at that time.

In Michigan, Berrien Springs hosted a pickle parade from 1992 until 2003 and was known as the Christmas pickle capital of the world.

Stockings

Hanging Christmas stockings is a tradition that spans across the world and is as old as Santa Claus. These days, stockings are hung in the home in the days leading up to Christmas and are filled with small gifts and candy to be opened on Christmas day. The tradition, of course, is that Santa fills the stockings with toys if a child is good and coal if a child is bad.

The legend goes that there was a poor man living in a city in Asia Minor (present-day Turkey) in the fourth century. He had three daughters, but he had no money for their dowry. One night, a local bishop named Nicholas, who was very wealthy, dropped a bag of gold down the poor man's chimney, and it fell into a stocking that had been hung by the fire to dry. He repeated this the next year, and the third year, the poor man caught him in the act. Nicholas was later made a saint for his kindness in this and other stories from his life.

Christmas crackers

Christmas crackers are a popular tradition in the United Kingdom. The crackers are cardboard tubes covered in colorful paper and tied on the ends. When one or two people take ahold of each side and pull, a bang ensues and a hat, toy or joke falls out. The crackers are usually placed next to each plate at the dinner table on Christmas day.

The crackers were invented by an Englishman named Sam Smith in the 1840s. They began as candies and sweets sold in colorful paper, but as he sat by the fire one night, seeing the sparks and cracks in the fire inspired him to add a cracking sound when his the wrapping to his candies and toys was pulled apart. The company grew quickly, and the Christmas crackers expanded to include various themes throughout the years, including crackers for suffragettes, Charlie Chaplain fans, bachelors and more. The British Royal Family even has special crackers made for them.

U.S. fans of Christmas crackers need not fear, however. A quick Google search shows a plethora of online sellers for U.S. customers.

AFTER CHRISTMAS

12 Days of Christmas

The 12 Days of Christmas begin on Christmas day and continue to Jan. 5 (a date also known as Epiphany).

The time is celebrated by people in the U.K. and in other countries in Europe as well as by some in the United States. The tradition is a time of celebration that spans to a before the middle ages.

Each day celebrates something specific. Christmas day (the first day of Christmas) celebrates the birth Jesus. The second day (Dec. 26) celebrates the feast of St. Stephen, who was the first known Christian martyr. It's also a traditional day for giving to the poor (described in the Christmas carol, "Good King Wenceslas"). The third day commemorates St. John the Apostle, of the 12 apostles of Jesus. The fourth day is the Feast of the Innocents, in which people remember the children killed by Herod in his attempt to kill Jesus (Matthew 2 in the Bible). The remaining days each commemorate a saint or important historical person or feast, although some of the days vary across traditions. The 12th night, however, is always a large celebration.

Epiphany

Jan. 6 is the day of Epiphany, the Feast of the Three Kings. This is celebrated mostly by Catholics and Orthodox Christians.

Some traditions use this day to celebrate the day the wise men visited Jesus, following a star to worship him and bring him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Others use this day to celebrate the day Jesus was baptized around the age of 30. Some churches celebrate both occasions on this day.

In some countries and faiths, children receive their gifts on Epiphany, not Christmas day.

In Mexico and Spain, as well as some other Latin American countries, the day is known as El Dia de los Reyes (the day of the Three Kings), and it's traditional to eat a special cake called "rosca de reyes" (three kings cake). A baby Jesus figure (or other toy) is hidden in the cake. The tradition varies for what happens to the person who finds the figure. For some, the person is blessed and must bring the figure to church on Feb. 2. For others, the person is responsible for hosting a dinner and providing tamales and atole.

There are several more variations on this tradition in countries throughout the world.