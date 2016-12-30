Lecture series comes to Grand Haven

From Jan. 4-24, 2017, Second Christian Reformed Church will be one of 50 remote webcast locations worldwide to broadcast one of the nation’s leading lecture and cultural arts series.

A few of the featured presenters in the series’ 30th anniversary year include Doris Kearns Goodwin, a world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist; Gary Haugen, CEO and founder of International Justice Mission; and Matthew Desmond, co-founder of the Justice and Poverty Project and the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” grant.

“It means a lot that we can share this with our community,” said Kristi Potter, director of the January Series. “We are so thrilled it’s been here for 30 years, and we are so grateful to our sponsors who have helped make this possible. Our desire is to keep bringing in these great speakers year after year so we can continue to have these important conversations.”

The experts will offer informed perspectives on a wide range of today’s most relevant topics, including global governance, human rights, race relations, health care reform and the gender gap in technology.

For a full list of speakers and topics, visit www.calvin.edu/january-series/speakers.

Potter says the speakers will not only give listeners a deeper understanding on various issues, but they will also provide their perspectives on how people can make a difference. With that in mind, Potter says having Eugene Cho, founder and pastor of Quest Church — an urban, multicultural, multigenerational church in Seattle — on the series lineup will provide an additional challenge to attendees.

“So often we talk about how we can make a difference, but are we actually doing it?” asks Potter. “Cho will hold us accountable to take those steps to make a difference. In his book, he asks questions like, ‘Are we in love with the idea of changing the world or actually changing the world?’ and ‘Do we just write a check or do we change our lifestyle to help change the world?’”

The January Series lectures will be video-streamed live at Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road in Grand Haven, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lectures are free and open to the public.

In all, 50 remote locations will carry the series, spanning 19 U.S. states, two Canadian provinces and one site in Europe.