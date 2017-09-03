C3 announces new organizational leader

Dobson, who announced his departure from Mars Hill in 2016, will begin serving in his leadership role as well as speaking regularly at Sunday Gatherings starting in September.

His first formal Sunday Gathering teaching will take place Sept. 10.

In addition to his time at Mars Hill, Dobson has taught in the Grand Rapids Christian Schools, has guided tours in Israel, was contributing producer and host of a Discovery Channel documentary titled “Jesus: The Missing History,” and appeared on the History Channel program, “Digging For Truth.”

He recently released a book chronicling his journey titled, “Bitten By A Camel: Leaving Church, Finding God.”

Dobson will work full time for C3, teaching at half of the Sunday Gatherings annually and serving the community in various capacities beyond Sunday morning. The gatherings that Kent will not be speaking will continue to be filled with guest speakers from diverse backgrounds.

Sunday Gatherings meet at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Sunday Gatherings are free and open to the public. The C3 office is located at 950 Taylor, Suite 210, in Grand Haven.