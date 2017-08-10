Bank donates $25K to Waterfront Stadium project

"At Fifth Third Bank, we pride ourselves on our community involvement,” Community President Scott Lubbers said. “Projects like this — which support long-term economic stability of Grand Haven and the larger region — are an example of how we work with community leaders to help our communities to prosper. We’re pleased to be part of this exciting project.”

The Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium will replace the current aging bleachers and help continue the investment along the waterfront. The new stadium will feature tiered grass seating, a volleyball playing surface, seasonal ice rink, areas for dancing, a band shell, winter fire pits, concession stand, flagpoles and more. Construction is set to begin this fall.

The partnership between the city, the local community foundation and a community volunteer committee received approval of design plans by Grand Haven City Council last year.

The new stadium is named after Lynne Sherwood, a local philanthropist who died in 2016. Sherwood and her family have been involved in the community’s banking industry for decades.

“We are extremely grateful to Fifth Third Bank for generously supporting this important community project that will help honor Lynne Sherwood and continue our investment in our downtown,” GHACF President Holly Johnson said. “Lynne was one of our community's most generous philanthropists, and her bequest to the foundation will have a broad and positive effect on this community forever. It is fitting that Lynne's love of community and generous philanthropy be recognized in the heart of Grand Haven.”