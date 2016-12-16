Fire destroys garage on Grand Haven's east side

The call came in shortly before 9 p.m. for a fully involved fire at 1844 Pennoyer Ave.

Clark Spyker, who lives across the street, said he walked onto his front porch to get something and saw an orange glow.

“Ten seconds later, I saw flames twice as high as the house,” he said.

Spyker called 911 and said police arrived within a couple of minutes. The residents evacuated the house at that time, he said.

Firefighters from the city and Grand Haven Township were immediately called to the scene. The fire was reportedly out at 9:25 p.m.

Ferrysburg and Spring Lake firefighters were also called to assist.

Initial reports included neighbors hearing an explosion before the fire, but Lt. Joe Boyle of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said that was probably popping noises made by gas or paint cans.

Boyle said the occupants heard banging sounds and thought that it was snowplows going by. They checked the front and back of the house before seeing the fire.

The garage, about a stall and a half in size, according to a neighbor, burned to the ground. Boyle said there was a car and possibly a motorcycle inside it.

Siding on the back corner of the house was melted by the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Boyle said officials would be back on the scene in the morning to do an investigation.

Additional trucks and fire crews were called to the scene when a nearby hydrant turned out to be frozen. The temperature at the time was around 16, with a steady snowfall.

This was the second structure fire in two days in northwest Ottawa County. Several local departments responded to a mobile home fire Thursday night at the corner of Wilson Street and 130th Avenue in Crockery Township. That fire remains under investigation.