Cause of Clinton Ave. house fire unknown

The fire damage at 100 Clinton Ave. was contained to the home’s upper story, said Lt. Joe Boyle of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. There was smoke and water damage throughout the house.

An arctic wind blasting over the top of the First Street hill added fuel to the fire, which was reported at about 10:45 p.m. The firefighters first on the scene reported a home fully involved in fire.

The residents had safely evacuated the burning home.

A man who said he lived in the upstairs apartment was awakened by smoke alarms, saw a small fire on his back porch and called 911. The tenant declined to give his name.

“I ran downstairs and pounded on their door and told them to get out,” he said of his landlords, Howie and Norma Glass.

The homeowners also heard the smoke alarm and evacuated the home, Norma said. She did not know how the fire started.

Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said firefighters first poured water on the blaze from the outside. They entered the structure from the back of the house, encountered spongy floors, and had to retreat and re-enter the upstairs from the front of the house to get at flames in the attic.

Officials announced the fire knocked down shortly before midnight, but remained on the scene checking for hot spots.

Neighbors huddled against the freezing winds as they watched firefighters battle the blaze.

Joe Robinson said the flashing lights attracted his attention. He looked out and said his home’s side window was all orange from the flames.

Bob Peskorse, who lives farther up Clinton, said once he heard the third siren sound, he checked outside and immediately saw the flames.

The Grand Haven Township Fire-Rescue Department was called in to assist city firefighters.