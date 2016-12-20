Crews contain house fire in Blendon Township

As the windchill put temperatures in the single digits, firefighters from a group of area departments responded to a call of a house fire in the 6000 block of Taylor Street in northern Blendon Township at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire ripped a hole in the farm home's roof and appeared to gut most of the second floor.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Blendon Township Fire Chief Kurt Gernaat.

The homeowner was in the house when the fire started. Smelling smoke from downstairs, the homeowner went upstairs and smelled light smoke.

The blaze, Gernaat said, is thought to have started in the attic, although fire personnel have not yet had time to establish the cause or origin definitively.

"I can't confirm that," Gernaat said late Tuesday morning, "but that's what it appears to be as of right now."

While still burning, the flames popped in and out of the old farm house's second story roof through a gaping hole. This wing of the house, Gernaat said, included a bathroom and bedroom. He said the fire appears to have started above the bathroom.

The fire was out shortly after 10 a.m., but firefighters were still roaming around the house looking for hot spots.

"With the wind the way it is today, (the fire) is going to want to rekindle," Gernaat said.

The Blendon department was assisted by fire departments from Olive, Allendale, Zeeland and Georgetown townships. Gernaat said it can be difficult to staff a whole fire crew during the day, which is why he pulled personnel from so many other departments.