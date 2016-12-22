Man injured when he hits an unexpected end of the road

The man, whose name is being withheld during the investigation, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on Wilson from 174th Avenue (Old Grand Haven Road) at about 5:50 a.m.

The man didn’t realized the road ended at the highway, said Sgt. Brian Buter of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The pickup truck went through the road end and an embankment, and came to rest against the guardrail separating the southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 31.

An ambulance transported him to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon.

The crash remains under investigation.