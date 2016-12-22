logo

Man injured when he hits an unexpected end of the road

Becky Vargo • Today at 11:25 AM
SPRING LAKE TWP. — A unidentified man was injured early Thursday morning when he drove his pickup truck off the end of Wilson Street and onto U.S. 31 in Spring Lake Township.

The man, whose name is being withheld during the investigation, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on Wilson from 174th Avenue (Old Grand Haven Road) at about 5:50 a.m.

The man didn’t realized the road ended at the highway, said Sgt. Brian Buter of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The pickup truck went through the road end and an embankment, and came to rest against the guardrail separating the southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 31.

An ambulance transported him to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon.

The crash remains under investigation.

