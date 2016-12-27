Residents safely evacuated from house fire

Firefighters responded to the home, which sits at the back of a long driveway, after the residents reported fire in their basement at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

Blendon Township Fire Chief Kurt Gernaat said the fire started in the basement and burned through the kitchen floor. There was fire, smoke and water damage throughout the house.

Strong winds didn’t help the situation any.

“Once you open a window or door, the wind pushes the fire around,” Gernaat said.

Still the bulk of the fire was extinguished rather quickly, he said.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots as of 9 a.m.

Firefighters from Blendon, Olive and Zeeland townships responded to the fire.

Tankers loaded up water from a hydrant a short distance to the north, just south of the Tyson Chicken plant.

Long hose lines from the fire trucks snaked up the long driveway.

The names of the residents were not available at the time.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to help the residents and to provide canteen services for the firefighters.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted at the scene.