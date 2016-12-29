Dog rescued from ice-covered White Lake

A crew from the White Lake Fire Authority was dispatched at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, to help Muskegon County Animal Control officers rescue the golden retriever who fell through the ice, according to a Facebook post.

Three firefighters wearing ice rescue suits used a rope line to hold each other and walk about 100 yards from the shore to get the dog. The dog was then given to animal control for care before being returned to its owners.

The Facebook post says it was the fire authority's 1,000th call of service for 2016.