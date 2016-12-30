Fire at Plantenga's Cleaners quickly extinguished

Reports are that the small fire was quickly extinguished.

Spring Lake Fire Chief Brian Sipe said water from a washing machine in the back of the building got into a couple of connected extension cords, causing an electrical short.

“There were sparks and some smoke,” Sipe said. “Once the breakers blew, that was all.”

Firefighters cleared the scene within about a half hour.

Sipe said damage was minimal and the store was able to stay open.

Responding to the scene were Spring Lake, Grand Haven and Ferrysburg fire departments. Crockery Township, part of the automatic aid response to Spring Lake, was asked to hold at the station.