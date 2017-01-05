Long-awaited upgrade

The paid on-call department took delivery of the $504,000 pumper/rescue truck just prior to Christmas. It is the department’s first new truck in 10 years.

Sipe said the department hopes to have all the equipment on board and all training completed so the truck can go into service by the end of the month.

All of the department’s firefighters will be trained to drive the truck and operate its electronics and the side-mounted pump. There’s a lot of new technology on the vehicle, so it’s important to have everyone properly trained before the truck rolls, Sipe said.

The Spring Lake Fire Department could have replaced its 1988 pumper five or six years ago.

“But we kept pushing it back because it ran so good,” Sipe said.

That allowed funds from a millage to build up enough to cover the cost of the new truck, and helps when it comes time — at least 5-6 years down the road — to replace the next truck.

During its last annual maintenance, inspectors determined that the frame on the truck now being replaced was starting to crack, so the department began the process of getting the new truck.

Once a decision was made on the needs of the department and community, a contract was signed and the new truck’s construction began about 10 months ago, Sipe said.

Officials decided to go with the rescue/pumper, though slightly smaller actually has more capacity to serve most of the Spring Lake department’s needs.

The smaller truck will be easier to maneuver in driveways, yet its water tank is only slightly smaller than the truck it is replacing. Because of new technology, the water tank is molded around storage areas, giving the department places to hold emergency medical supplies and a booster wheel with a smaller hose already attached to fight grass fires.

Wireless headsets and cameras mounted on the side and back of the truck allow firefighters to move around it and see what’s happening on the back or passenger side. New touch-screen controls allow operators to turn on all of the lights with one touch, rather than flicking a lot of switches or turning a lot of knobs.

Emergency crews are also starting to use more battery-powered equipment. This means that ventilation fans can go inside the buildings, instead of just in doorways (gas operated).

Pneumatic-powered (air hose) tools such as the Jaws of Life won’t have to be tethered to their power source, allowing firefighters more flexibility with their operation. It’s really useful if a car is down an embankment and the hoses don’t reach, Sipe said. The batteries will last up to about 30-35 minutes, he said.

When the department’s 1996 white rescue truck is replaced, sometime in the next 5-10 years, battery-operated extrication tools will be added onto the 2017 rescue truck.

Sipe said any new trucks would likely be all-purpose, like the truck they just received.

The new truck will be licensed as an EMT vehicle and will be the main mutual aid truck, as well, he said.

Other features include a remote-controlled deck gun that Sipe said could empty the truck’s tank within 45 seconds if fully open. The truck also has all LED lighting, including area lighting that gives off just as much light as the light towers on the 1996 rescue truck.

Sipe said they are also “pretty proud it’s all made in Michigan.” The Spartan chassis was made in Charlotte and Spencer Manufacturing of South Haven completed the rest of the truck, the chief said.

The 1988 truck was taken out of service a few weeks ago and is for sale. Sipe said they do have a potential buyer, but the vehicle will likely be used for parts.

TRUCK FACTS

— 450 horsepower Cummins diesel engine

— Allison transmission

— Hale fire pump rated for 1,500 gallons per minute

— 372 inches long

— Wheelbase is 198 inches

— Water tank holds 906 gallons