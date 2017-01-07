Robinson Township home destroyed in early morning fire

Firefighters responding to the scene at about 4:40 a.m. found the house fully involved in fire, said Robinson Township Fire Chief Paul VanVelzen.

The residents were not home at the time.

“With all that fire we had to do mostly an exterior attack,” the chief said.

Firefighters from Robinson, Grand Haven and Allendale townships fought the blaze in snow and temperatures hovering around 12-14 degrees.

“There was a lot of freeze up,” VanVelzen said. “The weather hindered us a lot.”

Water also had to be transported by tankers to the scene from a hydrant a mile away on 144th Avenue.

It took about an hour and a half for crews to get the fire under control, VanVelzen said.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, they were still moving debris and hitting hot spots with the squirt from Grand Haven Township Fire Department’s aerial.

This was the second time in two days firefighters responded to the home.

VanVelzen confirmed his department was there early Friday afternoon when a fire was reported in a bathroom exhaust vent.

The fire was extinguished and insulation removed from the ceiling, VanVelzen said they also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

“I don’t believe this morning’s fire was in the same area,” he said. “It started in the front two bedrooms area.

The chief said he couldn’t say for sure at the time that there wasn’t a connection to the previous day’s incidents

The home at 11579 Richland Court belongs to Nathan and Shelley Robinson, VanVelzen said.

“The house was nine years old,” the chief said. “He (the homeowner) built it himself.”

The Robinson family, including their two daughters and their pets, had gone out of town for the weekend, VanVelzen said. They were on their way home as of early Saturday morning.

VanVelzen said the cause of the fire was yet to be investigated.

He estimated damage, including structure and contents, at well over $300,000.

The American Red Cross canteen responded to the scene to assist firefighters. Their advocate team later responded to help the family.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 10 a.m. Saturday.