Zeeland Township

Fire truck rolls while responding to Zeeland Township crash

Becky Vargo • Jan 12, 2017 at 11:43 AM
ZEELAND TWP. — Three firefighters suffered minor injuries when their Zeeland Township fire truck rolled over early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on 72nd Avenue, north of Chicago Drive, at about 4:30 a.m. The firefighters were heading to a crash with injuries on I-196 at Byron Road, where a car collided with a semi-truck.

The Zeeland Township Fire-Rescue crew was responding from their station on 72nd Avenue when the 57-year-old driver lost control of the fire truck on the icy roadway, said Sgt. Steve Austin of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. The southbound fire truck slid across the northbound lane and into the ditch, where it rolled onto its side.

The driver and two firefighters, ages 31 and 53, were injured in the rollover.

