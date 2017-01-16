Township fire department sees record year for calls

According to a recent township report, the Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue Department responded to 1,128 emergency runs last year. In 2015, the department responded to a little less than 1,100.

“We’ve noticed whenever you have an influx of people in a community, your call volume goes up,” Township Fire Chief Tom Gerencer said. “We saw that when we had our last building boom in the township.”

Back in 1990, the number of emergency runs in the township was around 200. Last year’s total is a 520 percent increase over that.

“There’s more sleepless nights,” Gerencer said. “Our call volume doesn’t just go up during the day.”

According to the report, the majority of calls continue to be for medical and rescue services, at 67 percent. Calls for fire suppression account for fewer than 4 percent of the total, with total fire losses in the township reported to be about $981,000 in 2016.

“Whenever you have growing pains like this, there’s hurdles to get over,” Gerencer noted.

These hurdles include everything from maintenance and use of equipment to making sure fire department personnel are doing well.

“I believe call volume causes burnout in part-time staff,” Gerencer said. “However, Grand Haven Township is fortunate to have full-time staff here, which takes the burden off of responders.”

The fire chief noted that the department has made strides to keep its equipment up-to-date — from a new fire apparatus to upgraded life support equipment.

“Over the years, we’ve provided new equipment for our staff,” Gerencer said. “I believe that has made it safer for our staff. Efficiency with equipment is key and training is key.”

Another aspect that has helped the township manage some of the increased volume that growth caused is the use of mutual and automatic aid agreements with neighboring communities.

“We’re actually better at fighting fires because of our automatic aid with other communities,” Gerencer said.

Automatic aid agreements allow the township to call out to a neighboring community in the event of a confirmed structure fire, or a vehicle crash or medical emergency in an area that might be more accessible by a neighboring community.

“I believe our customers get a better service because if it,” Gerencer said.