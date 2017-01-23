Workers evacuate plant during dust collector fire Saturday

Crews were called to NPR of American, located at 11118 U.S. 31 (just south of M-45), shortly before 5 p.m.

Workers had already evacuated the 120,000-square-foot facility when firefighters arrived.

The building was filled with heavy smoke.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire in what was left of an exhaust/dust collection system, said Lt. Matt Schweitzer of Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue.

Initial reports were that workers doing maintenance on the machine created a spark which created the explosion, Schweitzer said.

No injuries were reported.

Once the ignition took place, it was similar to a chimney fire, he said. NPR staff reported a “30-foot-long fire ball, then it went out.”

There was also a small amount of fine particles that collected in the bend of the exhaust pipe, which firefighters also extinguished.