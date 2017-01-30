Teens pick NOCH parking lot to shoot heroin

A hospital maintenance worker discovered the 18- and 19-year-old females at about 6:45 a.m. in the south lot next to Dunewood Medical Center, said Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.

Hospital paramedics and public safety officers provided “lifesaving aid,” Hawke said.

The women told police they went to the hospital parking lot to shoot up heroin because they thought it would be the safest place to be if they had a problem, Hawke said.

The director said the incident is under investigation and he did not have any information at this time about where the drug was acquired.