Emergency crews responded to the one-car crash at about 12:45 p.m.

Madasyn Schroeder was driving a 2005 Subaru Outback east on Lincoln Street, went off the road into some slush, lost control and then struck a mailbox and a small tree.

She was taken by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital for evaluation, according to Sgt. Steve Austin of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Her passenger, Aaron Rahrig, 21, was not injured.