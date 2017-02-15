Training on thin ice

“This is our third time out,” said Greenville officer Chad Aniszko. “It’s wonderful. They’ve opened up their arms to help us,” he said of the Grand Haven department.

The two public safety departments have been working together for a few years, said Lt. Clint Holt, who runs the ice rescue training for the Grand Haven department. Police also train occasionally with crews from Coast Guard Station Grand Haven, he said.

Plans for training this week were to focus on Lake Michigan, but the weather wasn’t cooperating with the deteriorating ice and windy conditions on Tuesday. Still, the group of officers clad in yellow, red and orange gathered on the Lake Michigan ice to discuss the dangers of the overhangs and ice caves.

As Holt warned people away from the edge, the ice broke and one officer fell into a slush-filled ice cave.

“One minute he was there and the next he was gone,” one of the Greenville officers noted.

Holt said the man was not injured, but if it had been cold and the ice hard, it’s very likely anyone who falls into a cave could suffer broken bones.

Earlier, officers conducted a series of basic extrications on the bayou’s flat ice, Holt said. One of the drills was to throw a bag of sand into the water and have officers use pike poles to drag for a “body.” Other drills were conducted using a ladder, basket or Rapid Deployment Craft — fondly called a banana boat.

Holt called all of the participants to shore and then informed them that a group of ice fishermen had fallen through the ice. All of the equipment was used to rescue the victims.

Aniszko said the practice is important for the Greenville officers because they have three lakes within the city limits, as well as the Flat River. The officers also cover an additional six lakes in Eureka Township to assist the local fire department.

“The last 3-4 years we’ve had a triathlon and have had some rescues during that” (on Baldwin Lake), Aniszko said. “We’ve also had to rescue missing kayakers and tubers on the Flat River.”

The ice has been deteriorating with the unseasonably warm weather. While it will be below or at the freezing mark today and Thursday, it is expected to warm up to around 50 this weekend.