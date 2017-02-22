Cement truck tips over, spills load in Ferrysburg

According to Ferrysburg Assistant Fire Chief Len VanderJagt, a Port City Redi-Mix came down the exit ramp off southbound U.S. 31. The truck attempted to turn right onto Third Street, but couldn’t complete the turn, instead hitting and damaging a pedestrian gate and a train signal before rolling over.

A smile fire broke out in the engine compartment, which was quickly extinguished by the Ferrysburg Fire Department.

Several men working to clear trees nearby rushed to the scene and helped extract the driver from the truck. He was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital with minor injuries.

Third Street is blocked in both directions at the site of the crash. Vehicles that use the Ferrysburg exit off U.S. 31 must turn east and head into town.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.