Large sinkhole closes 148th Ave. in Spring Lake Township

According to Ottawa County Sheriff Sgt. Brian Buter, the sinkhole was discovered at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, and could take a week or more to fix.

“They have to put it out for bids, and that bid might not be accepted until Monday,” Sgt. Buter said. “Then they have to fix it after that, so they’re talking a week.”

The fix will be complicated by the fact that both water and sewer lines run under the road in that area.

“They have to be super careful when they’re excavating that they don’t (damage) one or the other.”

Sheriff Deputy Shawn James discovered the sinkhole when he arrived on the scene of a vehicle stuck on the shoulder of the road. At that point, the pavement had begun to give way but had not yet fully collapsed.

“Deputy James pulled up to assist that person and said the road was bowed,” Sgt. Buter said. “By the time we got a wrecker hooked up and pulled it back, the whole thing went down. ... It just collapsed.”

“He was on the shoulder, and I shined my light underneath the car and said, ‘get out!,” Deputy James said.

The sheriff’s department blocked 148th Avenue on both sides of the sinkhole Wednesday morning while a crew from the Ottawa County Road Commission placed barricades around the affected area.