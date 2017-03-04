Traffic lights out due to power outage in Spring Lake

Spring Lake Township firefighters responded to a Lloyds Bayou senior citizen complex to assist people stuck in an elevator during the outage. They were freed without incident.

Firefighters also responded to a residence on 153rd Avenue and to Pruebelos restaurant on West Savidge Street for electrical problems, as well as to Water’s Edge consignment store on a gas smell, shortly after the outage occurred.

Fire Chief Brian Sipe said that Consumers Energy was on its way to repair the problems and that Michigan Gas was on its way to check issues at the consignment store.

Water’s Edge employee Debbie Kingma said two customers reported a gas smell shortly after the power went out. She and store manager Mary Fields continued to work in the dim light coming through the windows in an effort to get the day’s deposit ready.