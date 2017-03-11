New brush truck takes the road

The 2016 Chevrolet 3500 went on the road in February.

Fire Chief Paul VanVelzen said the vehicle will also serve as a backup rescue or medical truck.

This is the fourth new fire truck acquired in the 12 years that VanVelzen has been Robinson Township’s fire chief, he said.

The $55,000 vehicle replaces an old Michigan Department of Natural Resources 4x4. Prior to this, the most recent vehicle replacement was a 2,200-gallon tanker acquired in 2013.

“We’re good for probably another 10 years, when we have to replace the pumper,” VanVelzen said.

There are five trucks at the Robinson Township Fire Department garage, located at the corner of 120th Avenue and Buchanan Street. The trucks, by their number, are: 2021, a 2007 pumper; 2071, a 2009 rescue truck; 2061, a 2013 2,200-gallon tanker; 2062, a 2004 5,000-gallon tanker that was recently refurbished; and 2081, the new brush truck.

Robinson Township has a millage that funds operations and equipment for its fire department.