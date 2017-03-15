Fire destroys Muskegon Castings Corp. overnight

The fire started in the ceiling around 10:30 p.m., but the flames burned well into Wednesday morning at the building, which is on Sheridan Drive.

WZZM 13's Angela Cunningham spoke with workers at the scene who say around 40 people were inside when the fire broke out. All of them made it out safely.

There are unconfirmed reports of an explosion. Workers say they didn't hear anything, but did see flames spreading across the ceiling.

This morning, folks are showing up for shifts not knowing what happened. Many are worried about their jobs.

The building is likely a total loss.

Sheridan Drive is closed between Evanston and Olthof while crews remain on the scene.