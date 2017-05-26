Cause of Seaver Finishing fire 'undetermined'

Firefighters from several departments responded to the fire at Seaver Finishing, 1645 Marion St., on May 9. Everyone evacuated safely from the powder coat finishing facility and there were no injuries in the fire.

Plant owner Craig Seaver said “it looked like a bomb went off back there,” because of all of the debris in the area.

A crew was called in to demolish part of the building during the night so firefighters could access all the fire. That made it difficult for a cause to be determined, Seaver said.

A damage estimate was also not available, as authorities are still in the process of determining the full extent, Seaver said.

Finishing jobs were moved to other companies to make sure customers were taken care of, Seaver said.

“The clean-up process has started, but it’s going to take some time,” he noted.

But the company does plan to rebuild and operate out of the same facility, Seaver said, but that could take several months.