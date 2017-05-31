Riders stuck for 90 minutes on Michigan's Adventure coaster

The Thunderhawk roller coaster came to a sudden stop about 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses say one car was on a flat area, the other stopped on a 45 degree angle.

According to the Michigan’s Adventure website, the Thunderhawk climbs 120 feet, reaches 50 mph and turns riders upside down five times.

Spokeswoman Laure Bollenbach says say it took about 90 minutes to get the stranded riders safely to the ground.

“They couldn’t just step off,” witness Bradford Watkins said. “There was nothing underneath them. This is a sit down ride and their feet are dangling so there is no way for them to just get off the ride.”

The ride was stopped after the malfunction Monday afternoon and the park has not yet said when it will be back in operation.