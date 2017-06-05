logo

no avatar
Drowning

3-year-old dies after being found in Ottawa County pool

WZZM-TV • Today at 4:53 PM

PARK TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an apparent drowning death of a 3 year old in Ottawa County.

Rescuers responded around 2 p.m. Monday, June 5, to the area of Lakeshore Drive and 3rd Street on a report of a toddler found in a pool, said Captain Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The child had been playing the backyard and somehow got into an above-ground swimming pool, Bennett said. The child was pulled out so authorities could begin resuscitation efforts.

The child was later pronounced dead at a Holland-area hospital, Bennett said.

The death is not considered suspicious, he added.

Recommended for You