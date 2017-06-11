Fire destroys barn at Olive Township home

Several departments, including Robinson and Blendon, responded to assist Olive Township firefighters.

Mark Huyser said that his son-in-law, Tim Dehaan, suffered burns on his arms and legs in the fire, but that he was going to be OK.

Huyser said that Dehaan was inside the large pole barn working on an 18-foot ski boat when the fire started.

Dehaan tried to get the burning boat out of the barn, but the fire got out of control too quickly, Huyser said.

No further information was available at the time on exactly how the fire started, or what was inside the barn.

