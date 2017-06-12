House fire extinguished when fire burns through water line

Firefighters responded to a residence on Appletree Lane off Fruitport Road at about 8:30 p.m. on a call of smoke filling the home.

The first firefighters on the scene reported light smoke in the residence and the fire out.

Officials said that it appeared that storage of items close to a water heater “contributed to the fire.” The actual cause remains under investigation, but appears it is accidental in nature.

Ferrysburg and Crockery Township fire departments also responded to the scene, but were turned away when it was discovered the fire was out.