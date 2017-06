According to Sgt. Joshua Tomes of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, firefighters responded to a call of a grass fire around 4 p.m.

The wind pushed it to the east a little, but we were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire,” said Sgt. Tomes, who noted the cause of the fire is unknown.

Several hundred square feet of beach grass was scorched, and the fire had begun to spread into some nearby pine trees before being extinguished.