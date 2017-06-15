Several injuries reported in Weaver House deck incident

The first call was at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

The AeroMed helicopter, several ambulances and several area fire departments were initially dispatched to the Ottawa County park. AeroMed and some fire departments were called off when it appeared the injuries may not have been as serious as first reported.

Tribune reporter Becky Vargo said she was told by a witness that a gala to thank the people who donated to the recent North Ottawa Community Hospital emergency room expansion and remodeling project was taking place at the Weaver House when the deck collapsed. Several doctors and nurses were there at the time, which may have reduced the seriousness of the injuries.

We’ll post more information when it becomes available.