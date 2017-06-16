Victims of deck collapse released from hospital

The North Ottawa Community Health System was hosting a community event at the Weaver House facility — located at Ottawa County’s Pine Bend Park — when the deck collapsed shortly after 7 p.m.

“We were extremely fortunate to have a number of physicians, nurses and personnel trained in emergency response present at the event and local emergency medical response teams were there almost immediately,” said Shelleye Yaklin, NOCH president and CEO.

A dozen people were treated for injuries at the scene, two others were transported by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital, and other people also suffered scrapes and bruises but sought their own treatment, Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said during a press conference Thursday night.

Sheriff’s department officials say 118 people were in attendance, in addition to catering staff and Ottawa County representatives.

Firefighters from Port Sheldon and Grand Haven townships responded to the scene. Several ambulances from at least three services were visible entering and leaving the park property, which is located at 15400 Polk St., west of U.S. 31.

The Weaver House was built in 1901 and was restored by the Ottawa County Parks Department for use as a rental facility. The banquet area indoors can seat 50 people, while the outdoor area can accommodate 150, according to the county parks website. The facility is a popular location for weddings and graduation parties.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known. A structural engineer was expected to be inspecting the site this morning.

In the meantime, the Weaver House is closed, and anyone who has an event scheduled at the Weaver House should check with parks officials.