Teen critical after near drowning in Georgetown Township lake

Kaivon Eskew, 15, was transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids following the incident.

Emergency crews responded to the 8th Avenue Park, 7000 8th Ave., just south of Chicago Drive, shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The boy had gone into the swim area to retrieve a ball, stepped off a drop-off at the edge of the swim area and began to struggle, said Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders called for help, and then saw him go under.

Eskew was located about eight minutes later in 6-8 feet of water, about 30 feet from shore, Westveer said.

Life-saving techniques were administered at the scene and the youth was transported to the hospital.

No further information was available late Sunday afternoon.