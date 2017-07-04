One injured in personal watercraft crash on Spring Lake

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, two teens were traveling south on Spring Lake near the entrance to Stahl (Hanky Pank) Bayou when the lead driver made an abrupt turn into the path of the oncoming PWC.

The two vessels collided, sending both riders into the water. Both were wearing life jackets.

The lead driver, a 16-year-old boy from Grand Haven, was transported to Mercy Hospital and was listed in good condition. The second driver, a 15-year-old boy from Spring Lake, suffered minor cuts and bruises and refused medical treatment.

The names of both drivers are being withheld because they’re juveniles.

Alcohol was not a factor, according to police, and the crash remains under investigation.