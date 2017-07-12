Monthly siren test rescheduled for this Friday

Due to last week’s storm, the test was not conducted as originally scheduled July 7.

The Ottawa County Emergency Operations Center will coordinate the test this month using the county north and south activation tones. The sirens can be activated geographically, depending on the path of the storm or other approaching danger.

The sirens will sound for approximately 1-3 minutes during the test.

Each day, the sirens' computer systems are tested to ensure they are properly communicating with the sirens in the communities. On the first Friday of each month from April through November, the audible sirens are tested.

The communities in Ottawa County with sirens are: Allendale Township, Blendon Township, Chester Township, Coopersville, Crockery Township, Ferrysburg, Georgetown Township, Grand Haven, Grand Haven Township, Grand Valley State University, Holland, Hudsonville, Robinson Township, Spring Lake Village, Spring Lake Township and Zeeland.

Sirens are designed to alert those who are outdoors and can typically be heard about a mile from their sounding location. More details are available at miottawa.org/Sheriff/siren.

The siren tests are good reminders for residents to prepare for severe weather by having emergency supplies in their homes, such as water, flashlights and non-perishable foods. Learn more about building a kit at www.ready.gov/build-a-kit.