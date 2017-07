The specific blocks affected include:

• 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Grand Avenue

• 1500 and 1600 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue

• 300 block of Ottawa Avenue

Repairs are expected to be completed Wednesday afternoon, and water will be turned back on at that time.

There could be a slight discoloration of the water when it is turned back on. The Grand Haven Department of Public Works suggests running water at full force in a sink or bathtub to clear the water.