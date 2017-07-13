Three-car crash slows traffic at Taylor and U.S. 31

All lanes are now open, although eastbound Taylor was closed for a short time as the scene was cleared.

According to Sgt. Joshua Tomes, a female driving a blue Volkswagen Beetle was headed north on U.S. 31 when she ran the red light at Taylor and attempted to make a left-hand turn.

That vehicle clipped the front end of a Chevrolet Tahoe, which was in the median between the north and south lanes of U.S. 31. It then crashed head-on into a white Kia SUV, which was eastbound on Taylor.

All three drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital, Sgt. Tomes said.

The driver of the Volkswagen was ticketed, according to Sgt. Tomes.