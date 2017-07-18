logo

Crockery Township Fire Department

Homeowner extinguishes garage fire in Crockery Township

Homeowners extinguished a fire that broke out in a detached garage before firefighters could arrive on the scene Tuesday morning. 

The garage is located on Taft Street just east of I-96 in Crockery Township. 

Automatic aid was provided by the Spring Lake and Ferrysburg fire departments. Fruitport also responded. 

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

