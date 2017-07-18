Crockery Township Fire Department Homeowner extinguishes garage fire in Crockery Township • Today at 11:29 AM Homeowners extinguished a fire that broke out in a detached garage before firefighters could arrive on the scene Tuesday morning. The garage is located on Taft Street just east of I-96 in Crockery Township. Automatic aid was provided by the Spring Lake and Ferrysburg fire departments. Fruitport also responded. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.