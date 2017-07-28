Wildfire consumes dune along Lake Michigan

The first firefighters on the scene found a 40-by-40 foot section of dune grass on fire on a dune in front of a lakeside home at 13213 Lakeshore Drive, near the former Van Kampen estate.

Grand Haven Township Fire Chief Tom Gerencer said the fire, which was called in by somebody at the estate, spread more than 100 yards in each direction, devouring beach grass and small trees, before it could be extinguished. No structures were damaged by the fire, the chief said.

Grand Haven Township Fire and Rescue responded to the call for help at about noon. They were assisted by Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg, Port Sheldon and Robinson Township fire departments at the scene. Allendale, Blendon and Wright-Tallmade firefighters also responded. Crockery Township Fire Chief Gary Dreyer coordinated the resources. The Red Cross disaster relief canteen was on site to provide aid to the firefighters.

“Twenty guys arrived initially on scene, but they were tired, dehydrated and needed to rest,” Gerencer said. That’s why additional firefighters were requested.

North Ottawa Communty Hospital paramedics responded to the lakeshore home to treat one of the firefighters. According to a firefighter on the scene, the man was not injured, but was being taken to the hospital because of heat exhaustion.

Gerencer said the cause of the fire is unknown. He said that he planned to question those who live nearby in an attempt to determine the cause.

A strong breeze pushed the fire, but firefighters had it extinguished by 2 p.m.

Firefighters remained on the scene for another hour, putting out hot spots and making sure the fire was completely out.