Pregnant woman suffers medical problem, causes crash

CROCKERY TWP. — A 31-year-old Grand Haven woman blacked out, ran a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck at an 112th Avenue intersection early Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said that her vehicle went airborne after the collision and rolled into the ditch, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy.

Police said Kimberly Dushane suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, Samuel Easterly, 73, of Nunica, was not injured.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of 112th Avenue and Fitzgerald Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Police said the pregnant female was exiting eastbound I-96 onto 112th Avenue in a 2004 Buick Rendezvous, suffered a medical problem and briefly lost consciousness, and then ran the stop sign at the end of the ramp. The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was northbound on 112th Avenue, was unable to stop and broadsided the SUV.