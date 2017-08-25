Family calling deadly house fire 'suspicious'

The initial call came in around 12:50 a.m. on Friday at the corner of Cooley and Pontaluna roads, just north of I-96.

When firefighters arrived they say the home was fully engulfed in flames, and because of that, they could only fight the fire from the outside.

Ronald Prell, 76, died in the fire. His brother, Gordon Prell is asking that authorities do a thorough investigation for fear his brother may have been hurt at the fire started intentionally.

Michigan State Police have been called in to investigate.