Firefighters battle brush fire in Crockery Township

The fire occurred at the property on 112th Avenue, just off of I-96 on the south side of the highway, in Crockery Township.

Crockery Township Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. after fire from the controlled burn jumped a retaining wall, caught some brush on fire, and ignited some wood forms and a piece of heavy equipment. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a small area before extinguishing the fire.

Assisting Crockery Township at the scene were Coopersville, Robinson Township, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg fire departments.